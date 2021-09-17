Insider Buying: Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Director Michael Weeks acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,275,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,159.93.

Michael Weeks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Weeks purchased 102,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,610.00.

Shares of ANK traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. Angkor Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

