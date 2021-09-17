The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,224 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.09% of The TJX Companies worth $665,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TJX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

