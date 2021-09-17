Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $36.52 Million Investment in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,517,000. Core-Mark accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORE. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CORE remained flat at $$45.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,699. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

