Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $42,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.