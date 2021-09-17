Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Juva Life stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,036. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

