Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Juva Life stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,036. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.
Juva Life Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.