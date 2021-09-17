Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. Macy’s posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on M shares. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

M stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 401,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352,949. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,649.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

