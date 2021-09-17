-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,095. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.