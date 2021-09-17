-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,095. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.