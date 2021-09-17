Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 1,794.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.54. 235,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

