Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,475 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

