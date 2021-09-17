Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.41. 301,858 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.43.

