IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBIBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

IBIBF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

