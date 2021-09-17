Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $336.92. The company had a trading volume of 194,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

