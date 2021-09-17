Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 388.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.