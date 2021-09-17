ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.37 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $1.37 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00118682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00179727 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.47 or 0.07155962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.15 or 0.99586774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00827625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARMORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.