HoDooi (HOD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $1.06 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00118682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00179727 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.47 or 0.07155962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.15 or 0.99586774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00827625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

