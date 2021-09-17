F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Down 6.2%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.23. 13,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 369,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

