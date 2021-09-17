-$0.26 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 1,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,894. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,896 shares of company stock valued at $154,670 and sold 4,731 shares valued at $83,808. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

