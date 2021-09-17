Reviewing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Semtech alerts:

This table compares Semtech and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 13.44% 14.21% 9.22% FormFactor 10.63% 13.98% 10.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semtech and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80 FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $80.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $52.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Semtech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semtech and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 8.32 $59.90 million $1.12 68.65 FormFactor $693.62 million 4.25 $78.52 million $1.26 30.13

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats FormFactor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.