Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 77.6% in August

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,096,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTLL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,802,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,729,840. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies Ltd. operates as a technology portfolio company. It engages in acquiring technology assets to enhance its growth and development. The Company was founded on January 20, 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

