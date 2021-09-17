Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 565,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.47. 9,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

