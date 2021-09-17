Allen Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. 12,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,095. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

