Allen Investment Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

