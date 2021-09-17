Glenview Trust Co Buys 12,433 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $96.53. 582,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.