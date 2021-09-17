Fiera Capital Corp Has $184.30 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $184,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.69. The company had a trading volume of 204,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.08. The company has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

