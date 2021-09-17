Hathor (HTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $161.49 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $161.49 million and $3.99 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00118378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.70 or 0.07303735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.24 or 0.99878554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00826896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.