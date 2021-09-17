-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE DNMR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,807. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

