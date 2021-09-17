Metal (MTL) Price Hits $3.46 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00007330 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $226.73 million and approximately $114.49 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00299142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

