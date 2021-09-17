Brokerages Anticipate HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,666,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HHR stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,827. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

