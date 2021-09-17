$123.80 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $123.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $128.41 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $500.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million.

NBEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NewAge has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NewAge by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 536,872 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.