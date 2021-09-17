Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 115.8%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.0 days.
GNFTF stock remained flat at $$3.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
About Genfit
