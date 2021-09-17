Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Decreases By 56.0%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 113,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.