4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FFNTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 134,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,290. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

