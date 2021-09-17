4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FFNTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 134,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,290. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.
About 4Front Ventures
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.