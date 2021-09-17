Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up about 3.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $278,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,512 shares of company stock worth $2,219,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.86. 51,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.73 and its 200 day moving average is $302.86. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.