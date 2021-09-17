JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 170,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 69,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.