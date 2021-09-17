Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,649,141. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

