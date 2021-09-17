Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $57.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,829.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,773.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,473.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

