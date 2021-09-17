Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,357 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.24 and its 200-day moving average is $371.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

