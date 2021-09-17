Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Sold by SAIF Advisors Ltd

SAIF Advisors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782,881 shares during the period. Huize comprises 6.7% of SAIF Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SAIF Advisors Ltd owned about 0.10% of Huize worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huize in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Huize in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Huize by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Huize by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huize stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Huize Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.85.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

