Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Reaches $129,430.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.55 million and $129,430.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.03 or 0.07182313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,987,106 coins and its circulating supply is 78,987,008 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

