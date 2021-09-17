Allen Operations LLC Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 176,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. 1stdibs.Com accounts for 1.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,348. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

