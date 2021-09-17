Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $88.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 8,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,961. The company has a market capitalization of $687.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.