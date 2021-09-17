$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CVGW stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.