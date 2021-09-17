Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 230 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.13. The company had a trading volume of 211,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.79 and its 200 day moving average is $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

