$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Fluor reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 63,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,323. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

