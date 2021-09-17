Hikari Tsushin Inc. Invests $190,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $159.36. 848,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

