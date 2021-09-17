Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $184,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. 270,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

