Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $84,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 74,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $648.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

