Glenview Trust Co Has $24 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.59. 129,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

