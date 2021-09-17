Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 578,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 29.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 487,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

