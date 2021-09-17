Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $56.23. 8,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,799. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

